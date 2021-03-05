3 treated after fire at Little Rock center for blind

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the Little Rock campus of a rehabilitation center for the blind and visually impaired, sending three people to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the center said.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. at World Services for the Blind, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., after the smoke alarm went off in the lounge area of a dormitory, according to Robin Green, a spokeswoman for the center. A staff member called 911 in response to the fire, Green said.

Three people who were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation have since been released, according to the center.

Green said the 16 clients who currently live on campus will be staying in a hotel through Monday morning while soot and water damage is cleaned.