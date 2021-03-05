Sections
FYI: Book clubs offer entertainment

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
“The Clean House” — 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Final weekend. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Today

Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show -- Through Sunday, Grove Civic Center, 1720 S. Main St. in Grove. $5. 918-786-2289.

'90s Music Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Dixie's Happy Hour" -- 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center online. $35 per household. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, dixieshappyhour.com.

__

Saturday

Puppet Show -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Lil Miss Coder -- 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for 6th-12th grades. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"No Tears Suite" -- With the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m., arkansassymphony.org. 501-666-1761.

In the Atrium -- "A Song in the Night" by gospel trio Ocie Fisher, Ella Lambey & Reginald James, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at 443-5600.

__

Monday

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft" by Stephen King, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club -- "Tumble & Blue" by Cassie Beasley, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Tuesday

First Edition Book Club -- "My Sister The Serial Killer" by Oyinkan Braithwaite, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- With Lee Byers and Danny Baskin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship, a Killer, and the Birth of a Gangster Nation" by Rich Cohen, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

