Gatlin won't return to Razorbacks' football team

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas offensive lineman Noah Gatlin is retiring from football after a lengthy run of medical issues, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Gatlin, a redshirt sophomore in 2020, won the job at right tackle last season and started the first five games there. He suffered a concussion and did not return to action the rest of the season and was replaced by Dalton Wagner, the 12-game starter at right tackle in 2019.

A Jonesboro native, Gatlin has fought through medical issues as a Razorback. He suffered a torn knee ligament on the first day of fall camp in 2019 and missed the entire season while rehabbing from the injury.

Gatlin also came out in the first quarter at Auburn in 2020 with an unspecified injury and Wagner played the rest of the game.

Gatlin started two games and played in four as a true freshman in 2018.

Arkansas, slated to start spring drills on Tuesday, has all five offensive linemen returning in tackles Wagner and Myron Cunningham, guards Ty Clary and Brady Latham, and center Ricky Stromberg.