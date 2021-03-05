Happy birthday (Mar. 5): An inspiring relationship plays into the changes you make this year. That long list of things you didn't have time for before gets a lot shorter as you check off many adventures. You're not setting out to develop yourself; it just happens.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're a treasure. If you want to be pursued, then go where the treasure hunters are. Like a tattoo in invisible ink, it takes a special light to see the art, and it really only happens when a person knows it's there in the first place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): We can only be trapped by what we want. We are held by our own white knuckles clinging to what we don't want to let go of. Fear of loss is the turn of the key that locks us in chains. If you agree to lose, then you will be free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have more stories than you think. The things you've done are so familiar to you that you cannot imagine how impressive they would be to another person, but if you share, you'll find out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The best and brightest version of future-you hinges on the ability of today-you to pay close attention. To stay engaged, figure out what's in it for you, even when the scene seems to revolve completely around the other person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes you have faith and you act on it. Today, your faith isn't as strong, but you still benefit from action. Keep shooting for the goal regardless of whether you think you can make it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Messes occur. It's not your job to clean them up, though you'll probably do it anyway, or at least be involved, because leaving things better than you found them is in your creed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some pressures exist only because of a thought. The thought doesn't have to be true to make the pressure very real. A thought is causing you stress unnecessarily. Identify and release it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you ask others, they'll tell you what they see and you won't be able to help being influenced. To find that original take on the situation, wait before you ask. Look at it a long time by yourself first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trying to accomplish everything on the list will be too stressful and counterproductive. Decide on what you're not going to do today and, suddenly, everything lightens up. Plus, you move quicker.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's a risk inherent in every interaction, only it doesn't feel as risky with those whom you can predict. Fresh blood will energize you and bring about your most daring self.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With so many unwritten rules governing today's interactions, you may just decide to go rogue and put an end to the easy compliance that has been the dysfunctional norm of the situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No one knows how you do it, but somehow you're able to draw vitality from lackluster scenes, badly illuminated in fluorescent light. Your imagination knocks out walls to install its own sun-streamed windows.

FRIDAY AND THE WILD MOON

The centaurs, the half-man, half-horse breed with whom Sagittarius energy is associated, have a reputation for being wild by standards of both horse and man. They are known to roam restlessly and aim their hunting arrows at targets impossible to hit. And yet, hit them they do, and so will you this weekend of the wild Sagittarius moon.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: The eye contact will be meaningful, and you’ll read the meaning correctly the first time.

TAURUS: The rules of modesty were different in days of old, and this weekend represents a kind of throwback situation.

GEMINI: You're lucky in love when you're adventurous and willing to participate as a newbie in the other person's passions and pastimes.

CANCER: Your spirit of play is very attractive even though not everyone plays in the same way. Be patient with those who take a little while to catch on.

LEO: You're observing unspoken rules in a relationship. Perhaps they best remain unspoken, too, as all are about as conscious of them as need be.

VIRGO: If you think the answer should come in black or white, it's best to leave the question for another day when you're feeling more open to shades of nuance.

LIBRA: Don't worry about having a strong identity. You're memorable even when fitting in.

SCORPIO: You'll offer appropriate but disputable topics for the sake of lively conversation.

SAGITTARIUS: Making yourself happy will make the other person happy. Just try it and see!

CAPRICORN: You have the good ideas, and the date will go better when you lead.

AQUARIUS: The element of surprise is working for you.

PISCES: If it's working, don't overanalyze. Right now, you don't have to know why.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Capricorn and Pisces is an earth and water match that, like primordial mud, produces astoundingly creative results. Capricorn is enormously capable, with considerable resources and impressive ambition. The spiritual wisdom of Pisces is a lodestar for the sea goat, filling in the picture with empathy and emotional resonance. Together, they create purposeful results beyond what serves them as a couple.