Listen Here!

"Guarantee"

Joshua Henry

S-Curve Records/BMG

Actor and singer Joshua Henry takes on a new artistic outlet with the release of his debut EP "Guarantee," out March 4. Henry's acting includes three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway ("Scottsboro Boys," "Violet" and "Carousel"), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of "Hamilton," and his upcoming performance in Lin Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated directorial film debut "Tick Tick... Boom!" But his passion for music was rooted in childhood and, though his heart beat out rhythms, his voice ringing with clarion emotion, the entire time, Henry longed for an outlet to express his own story.

The EP showcases Henry's immaculately powerful voice and his intelligent storytelling background, brilliantly pairing themes of vulnerability, love and hope born out of the pandemic.

His most recent single "Stand Up" is a cover of The O'Jays' 2019 track calling for love and unity, and portion of proceeds will be donated to the DoSomething organization -- the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change, activating over 5 million young people to make positive change.

