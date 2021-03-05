LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Murray State Game 1

Arkansas 0, Murray State 0 — End 2nd Inning

Arkansas couldn't do anything with a one-walk by Cullen Smith. Jalen Battles struck out swinging at a 3-2 fastball, and Webb struck out after Smith advanced to second with a stolen base.

The Razorbacks have stranded three today.

Murray State's Shane Burns has three strikeouts.

Arkansas 0, Murray State 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Peyton Pallette struck out three more in the second inning to bring his total to five today. He also issued a one-out walk.

Pallette froze the Racers' best hitter, Jordan Cozart, with a fastball over the outside part of the plate for the first out. Brock Anderson drew a seven-pitch walk, but Pallette struck out Brennan McCullough and Trey Woolsley to end the inning.

Woolsley almost went to his knee swinging through an 80 mph changeup on the inside of the left-handed batter.

The Racers did get Pallette's pitch count up a little bit in the inning. He has thrown 32 pitches. He'll be on a pitch count of about 80 today.

Arkansas 0, Murray State 0 — End 1st Inning

Robert Moore singled and Christian Franklin drew a four-pitch walk, but they were stranded in scoring position to end the inning. Matt Goodheart flied out, Cayden Wallace grounded out and Brady Slavens struck out.

Murray State left hander Shane Burns showed some good breaking pitches in the inning. He threw a 74 mph slider well outside that Slavens swung through to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Murray State 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Peyton Pallette looks sharp again today. He struck out a pair of hitters with his mid-90s fastball and fielded a groundball to the mound well during a perfect first inning.

The rain is falling pretty steadily but they will continue to play for now.

Pregame

It is cold and rainy at Baum-Walker Stadium, but it appears Arkansas and Murray State are going to start on time at 3 p.m.

Both teams enter on good winning streaks. The Razorbacks (7-0) have won 11 straight dating to last season, while the Racers (5-3) have won four in a row.

Murray State was picked to finish third this season in the Ohio Valley Conference and has a veteran team. Its starting pitcher today is third-year sophomore Shane Burns, a left hander who was picked to the preseason All-OVC team.

Burns has struggled a little through two appearances this season. He brings a 6.23 ERA into today's game.

Arkansas will start second-year right hander Peyton Pallette, who has not allowed a run in 9 1/3 innings. Pallette has shown good command and has 16 strikeouts to two walks.

Casey Opitz will start today behind the plate for the Razorbacks. Opitz injured his wrist and neck during a collision at first base last Sunday.

Braydon Webb is also back in the lineup in left field. Webb is off to a tough start this season, just 1-for-16 this year. Webb will bat ninth in the lineup after beginning the year hitting cleanup.

Cayden Wallace will bat cleanup for the Razorbacks today.