March 5, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are the top stories from the Democrat-Gazette this week.

Stand-your-ground bill signed into law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed stand-your-ground self-defense legislation, into law Wednesday after the measure passed with overwhelming majorities in the Legislature despite the governor's public hesitancy to support it.

House passes abortion ban

The Arkansas House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send a bill to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.

Pine Bluff teen dies after shooting in school; teen suspect charged

Authorities have amended a charge for the teenage suspect in Monday's fatal shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff to capital murder following the death of the victim earlier this week.

Walton heir planning Bentonville medical school

Walmart heir Alice Walton plans to build an independent, nonprofit medical school in Bentonville.

I-430 lanes closing this weekend; all but one to shut for weather-stalled work

The weather forecast is finally just right to all but shut down the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River this weekend to accelerate some of the work on the $31.7 million project on the I-430/Cantrell Road interchange.