MLB spring training scores and schedule

Today at 2:43 a.m.

MLB EXHIBITION

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 6, Boston 3

Detroit 8, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 15, NY Yankees 0

NY Mets 8, Washington 4

Texas 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado vs. Seattle, (n)

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 9, LA Angels 2

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 7, LA Dodgers 0

Today's Games

All times Central

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. NY Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

LA Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 7:40 p.m. 

