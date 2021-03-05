MLB spring training scores and schedule

MLB EXHIBITION
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 6, Boston 3
Detroit 8, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 15, NY Yankees 0
NY Mets 8, Washington 4
Texas 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado vs. Seattle, (n)
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 9, LA Angels 2
Houston 14, St. Louis 0
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 7, LA Dodgers 0
Today's Games
All times Central
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. NY Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
LA Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 7:40 p.m.