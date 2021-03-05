Sections
Musselman a semifinalist for Naismith coach of the year

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 10:32 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman looks on during Arkansas' 83-75 win over LSU in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Picture courtesy Gunnar Rathbun and Arkansas communications.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was named one of 10 semifinalists for Naismith men’s coach of the year on Friday.

Nolan Richardson is the only Razorbacks coach to win the award. He was recognized in 1994, the year he led Arkansas to its first national championship.

In his second season with the Razorbacks, Musselman has pushed the program back onto the national stage. Arkansas enters the final weekend of the regular season boasting a 20-5 record, 12-4 mark in the SEC and a 10-game conference winning streak.

On Monday, the Razorbacks jumped eight spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press Top 25, their highest ranking in the poll since 1998.

Four finalists for the award will be selected on March 19, and the winner will be announced on April 4.

2021 Naismith coach of the year semifinalists

Darian Devries, Drake

Scott Drew, Baylor

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Juwan Howard, Michigan

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago

Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Nate Oats, Alabama

