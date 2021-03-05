• Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital and is expected to remain for several days of "rest and recuperation," Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The palace said the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital." "His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," the palace said in a statement. Philip has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday that Philip's condition was "slightly improving." "We'll keep our fingers crossed," said Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and the queen. Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Philip and the monarch received covid-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, Philip had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen. The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. Although he enjoyed good health well into old age, Philip has had heart problems in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital -- by helicopter -- with chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

• Tennis great Billie Jean King has a memoir coming this summer, and she calls it a journey to her "authentic self." Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that "All In: An Autobiography" will be published Aug. 17. It will cover the highlights of her celebrated and groundbreaking tennis career, including her 39 Grand Slam titles and her defeat of Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" match in 1973. King, 77, will also write about her activism on behalf of women in tennis and such private struggles as an eating disorder and acknowledging her sexual identity. She was married for more than a decade before being outed in 1981 and has said she did not feel entirely comfortable being gay until she was 51. "Early on, what was most apparent to me was that the world I wanted didn't exist yet," King writes in her book, according to an excerpt. "It would be up to my generation to create it." King first published a memoir in the early 1980s which she described as "incomplete." "All In" is being edited by Jonathan Segal, who has worked on memoirs by Andre Agassi and Arthur Ashe.

This photo shows Billie Jean King posing for a portrait on June 4, 2015, in New York. (Knopf via AP, left, and AP)