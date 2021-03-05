Sections
NBA standings

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:00 a.m.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 24 12 .667 --

Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½

Boston 19 17 .528 5

New York 19 18 .514 5½

Toronto 17 19 .472 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 18 18 .500 --

Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½

Atlanta 16 20 .444 2

Washington 14 20 .412 3

Orlando 13 23 .361 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 14 .611 --

Chicago 16 18 .471 5

Indiana 16 19 .457 5½

Cleveland 14 22 .389 8

Detroit 10 26 .278 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 18 14 .563 --

Dallas 18 16 .529 1

Memphis 16 16 .500 2

New Orleans 15 21 .417 5

Houston 11 23 .324 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 9 .750 --

Portland 21 14 .600 5½

Denver 21 15 .583 6

Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12

Minnesota 7 29 .194 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 24 11 .686 --

L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1

L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½

Golden State 19 18 .514 6

Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Indiana 114, Cleveland 111

Detroit 129, Toronto 105

Philadelphia 131, Utah 123, OT

Brooklyn 132, Houston 114

Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102

Atlanta 115, Orlando 112

Chicago 128, New Orleans 124

Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78

Portland 108, Golden State 106

Sacramento 123, L.A. Lakers 120

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Boston 132, Toronto 125

Washington 119, L.A. Clippers 117

New York 114, Detroit 104

Denver 113, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 112, Memphis 111

Miami 103, New Orleans 93

Oklahoma City 107, San Antonio 102

Phoenix 120, Golden State 98

Portland 123, Sacramento 119

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

2021 All-Star Game

Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 7 p.m., Atlanta

