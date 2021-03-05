NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 --
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 18 18 .500 --
Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 2
Washington 14 20 .412 3
Orlando 13 23 .361 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 --
Chicago 16 18 .471 5
Indiana 16 19 .457 5½
Cleveland 14 22 .389 8
Detroit 10 26 .278 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 18 14 .563 --
Dallas 18 16 .529 1
Memphis 16 16 .500 2
New Orleans 15 21 .417 5
Houston 11 23 .324 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 --
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 24 11 .686 --
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½
Golden State 19 18 .514 6
Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Indiana 114, Cleveland 111
Detroit 129, Toronto 105
Philadelphia 131, Utah 123, OT
Brooklyn 132, Houston 114
Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102
Atlanta 115, Orlando 112
Chicago 128, New Orleans 124
Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78
Portland 108, Golden State 106
Sacramento 123, L.A. Lakers 120
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Boston 132, Toronto 125
Washington 119, L.A. Clippers 117
New York 114, Detroit 104
Denver 113, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 112, Memphis 111
Miami 103, New Orleans 93
Oklahoma City 107, San Antonio 102
Phoenix 120, Golden State 98
Portland 123, Sacramento 119
FRIDAY'S GAMES
No games scheduled.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
No games scheduled.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
2021 All-Star Game
Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 7 p.m., Atlanta