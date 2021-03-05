Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

New director selected for Historic Arkansas Museum

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:05 p.m.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden (left) tours the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock in this June 29, 2018, file photo. Joining Hayden were her mother, Colleen Hayden (bottom right), as well as museum director and chief curator Swannee Bennett (second from left) and U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL)

Stephanie Haught Wade — a historian with the Department of Arkansas Heritage since 2017 — has been named director of the Historic Arkansas Museum, officials announced Friday.

As a historian with the Arkansas Heritage Department, Wade managed the Arkansas Historical Marker Program. She was part of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee, which helped promote a statewide observation of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020.

Wade, 52, will begin work on April 5 at an annual salary of $65,000.

Wade is a native Arkansan. She has a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master of arts degree in history from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After graduation, she worked at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The Historic Arkansas Museum, which opened in 1941 and is at 200 E. Third Street in downtown Little Rock, includes the oldest building in Little Rock, an 1850s farmstead, and galleries of Arkansas-made art and history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT