New director selected for Historic Arkansas Museum

Stephanie Haught Wade — a historian with the Department of Arkansas Heritage since 2017 — has been named director of the Historic Arkansas Museum, officials announced Friday.

As a historian with the Arkansas Heritage Department, Wade managed the Arkansas Historical Marker Program. She was part of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee, which helped promote a statewide observation of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020.

Wade, 52, will begin work on April 5 at an annual salary of $65,000.

Wade is a native Arkansan. She has a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master of arts degree in history from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After graduation, she worked at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The Historic Arkansas Museum, which opened in 1941 and is at 200 E. Third Street in downtown Little Rock, includes the oldest building in Little Rock, an 1850s farmstead, and galleries of Arkansas-made art and history.