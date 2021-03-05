NHL standings

NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70
N.Y. Islanders 23 13 6 4 30 63 52
Philadelphia 20 12 5 3 27 67 62
Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52
Pittsburgh 22 12 9 1 25 68 71
N.Y. Rangers 21 9 9 3 21 59 55
New Jersey 19 7 10 2 16 47 60
Buffalo 21 6 12 3 15 48 65
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 21 16 4 1 33 74 41
Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 81 62
Florida 22 14 4 4 32 72 64
Chicago 24 12 7 5 29 75 71
Columbus 25 10 10 5 25 69 80
Nashville 23 10 13 0 20 55 73
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
Dallas 18 6 8 4 16 48 50
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41
St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48
Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54
Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66
Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59
San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77
Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 18 5 2 38 88 59
Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 78 62
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78
Montreal 22 10 6 6 26 71 65
Calgary 24 11 11 2 24 66 73
Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 77 91
Ottawa 26 8 17 1 17 70 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Toronto 6, Edmonton 1
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Washington 2, Boston 1, SO
St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2
Vegas 5, Minnesota 1
THURSDAY'S GAMES
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT
Florida 5, Nashville 4
Columbus 3, Dallas 2
Calgary 7, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 3, Toronto 1
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, noon
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, noon
Florida at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 4 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.