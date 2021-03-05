Sections
NHL standings

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:00 a.m.

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70

N.Y. Islanders 23 13 6 4 30 63 52

Philadelphia 20 12 5 3 27 67 62

Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52

Pittsburgh 22 12 9 1 25 68 71

N.Y. Rangers 21 9 9 3 21 59 55

New Jersey 19 7 10 2 16 47 60

Buffalo 21 6 12 3 15 48 65

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 21 16 4 1 33 74 41

Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 81 62

Florida 22 14 4 4 32 72 64

Chicago 24 12 7 5 29 75 71

Columbus 25 10 10 5 25 69 80

Nashville 23 10 13 0 20 55 73

Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87

Dallas 18 6 8 4 16 48 50

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41

St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73

Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48

Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54

Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66

Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59

San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77

Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 25 18 5 2 38 88 59

Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 78 62

Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78

Montreal 22 10 6 6 26 71 65

Calgary 24 11 11 2 24 66 73

Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 77 91

Ottawa 26 8 17 1 17 70 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Toronto 6, Edmonton 1

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Washington 2, Boston 1, SO

St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2

Vegas 5, Minnesota 1

THURSDAY'S GAMES

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 1

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT

Florida 5, Nashville 4

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Calgary 7, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 3, Toronto 1

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, noon

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, noon

Florida at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 4 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

