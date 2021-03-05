Boy, 14, accused of shooting his mother, her boyfriend, Texarkana police say

A 14-year-old boy taken into custody Thursday is accused of shooting his mother and her boyfriend in Texarkana over the weekend, injuring them both, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday at 2408 Laurel St. at about 7 p.m., according to a news release by Texarkana police.

The mother received minor injuries while the boyfriend was transported to a local hospital where he received emergency surgery, Corporal Kelly Pilgreen said Friday. According to Pilgreen, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities didn’t immediately name either victim in the shooting.

The teen reportedly ran Saturday night from the scene of the shooting, Pilgreen said.

According to police, the mother brought the boy to authorities Thursday afternoon, and he was turned over to detectives working the case.

The teen was being held in a juvenile detention center Friday morning, police said. He faces three counts of first-degree domestic battery.