Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Helena-West Helena shooting

Helena-West Helena police are investigating a Thursday shooting that left one person in critical condition and another dead, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10:10 a.m Thursday to 120 Navijo St. regarding a disturbance, according to a news release from Helena-West Helena police. Upon arrival, they discovered a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds, the release states.

The victims, whose names and ages weren’t immediately released, were taken to the campus of DeSoto High School, police said. The male victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition, but the female reportedly died before she could be transported.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact police at (870) 572-3441.