Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Helena-West Helena shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:02 p.m.

Helena-West Helena police are investigating a Thursday shooting that left one person in critical condition and another dead, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10:10 a.m Thursday to 120 Navijo St. regarding a disturbance, according to a news release from Helena-West Helena police. Upon arrival, they discovered a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds, the release states.

The victims, whose names and ages weren’t immediately released, were taken to the campus of DeSoto High School, police said. The male victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition, but the female reportedly died before she could be transported.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact police at (870) 572-3441.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Police: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Helena-West Helena shooting
by Brianna Kwasnik
Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates virus bill
by The Associated Press
Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit
by The Associated Press
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
by The Associated Press
FRIDAY, MARCH 5: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT