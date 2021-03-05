Rogers man held on $500,000 bond in shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A judge Thursday ordered a Rogers man held on $500,000 bond after his arrest in connection with shooting a man three times.

Steven Jordan, 29, was booked Wednesday into the Benton County Jail after being extradited from Illinois. He was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder, battery and possession of firearm by certain persons. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Erick Daniel Avelar-Mejia, 17, is charged as an adult with accomplice to attempted capital murder, accomplice to battery and battery.

The two were arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 shooting of Cody Lupica at 803 E. Greenfield St. in Rogers.

Scott Parks, the attorney representing Jordan, questioned in a court hearing Thursday whether probable cause exists to hold his client on the charges. Parks described a witness identification of Jordan as the shooter as tainted and told the judge Lupica didn't identify who shot him.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, urged Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to set bond for Jordan at $500,000, the same amount set for Avelar-Mejia.

David Atchison called police Feb. 3 and said he had been struck on the head with a pistol and his friend -- Lupica -- had been shot and left the scene in a car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Atchison said he was with Lupica when he was talking to someone on the phone and the person threatened to kill Lupica and his family, according to the affidavit. Atchison said the person sent photographs of a gun and large magazine to Lupica, according to the affidavit.

The two arrived at Lupica's home, and Atchison told police two people approached the car, the affidavit states. Atchison said each one had a gun, and he took off running and one of the individuals chased him down and struck him in the face with the gun, according to the affidavit.

Atchison said he heard two gunshots, according to the affidavit.

Police went to Mercy Medical Center after receiving a call Lupica was at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to the affidavit.