Siloam Springs man accused of rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Roger Lopez Paz, 19, was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with rape.

A Siloam Springs police officer found Paz and the girl Monday in a parked vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

The girl was interviewed at the Children Advocacy Center of Benton County, and she told of sexual activity with Pax, according to the release.

Paz told detectives he had sex with the girl, according to the release.