State Capitol news in brief

With vote, House gives itself a break

On a voice vote, House lawmakers voted Thursday to grant themselves a “spring break” later this month.

House Concurrent Resolution 1011, by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, authorizes the House to recess on Tuesday, March 23, and to reconvene on Monday, March 29.

— John Moritz

Photo-records bill going to governor

Arkansas representatives voted to send a bill allowing the photographing of public records to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday.

The aim of Senate Bill 194 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, is to clarify that the term “copy” used in the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act includes an Arkansas resident’s ability to capture images of the records.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Task Force endorsed the bill in January.

— Rachel Herzog

Tax withholding on jobless aid passed

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday voted to send the governor legislation that would allow state income taxes to be withheld from unemployment benefit payments, starting as early as Jan. 1, 2022.

The Senate voted 33-0 to approve House Bill 1049 by Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success.

In 2017, the Legislature enacted a law to begin collecting state income taxes on unemployment benefits to help pay for exempting military retirement benefits from those taxes.

Under Act 154 of 2021, the Legislature exempted unemployment benefits from state income taxes in 2020 and 2021 amid the covid-19 pandemic.

— Michael R. Wickline

Redistricting post’s funding advances

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday endorsed appropriation bills that would create a legislative redistricting coordinator in the governor’s office with a maximum authorized salary of $63,000 in fiscal 2021 that ends June 30 and fiscal 2022 that starts July 1.

The committee recommended House and Senate approval of House Bill 1552 by Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, for fiscal 2021 and House Bill 1551 by Jean for fiscal 2022.

Afterward, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state Board of Apportionment historically hires a director to receive ideas from the public and to coordinate town hall meetings in various parts of the state.

“The appropriation is standard and will provide funding for the operations of the Board of Apportionment. Staffing in the offices of the other members of the Board is separate and distinct,” the Republican governor said in a written statement.

— Michael R. Wickline

Training barracks measures backed

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday advanced appropriation measures that would create $4.6 million in spending authority at Black River Technical College for building and equipping a Law Enforcement Training Academy Barracks.

The bills are Senate Bill 331 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, for fiscal 2021 that ends June 30 and House Bill 1310 for fiscal 2202 that starts July 1.

Afterward, Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success, said he and other lawmakers are seeking $4.6 million in one-time state funds to build the barracks at Black River Technical College. The college pays for law enforcement officers in training to stay in hotels at a cost of roughly several hundred thousand dollars a year and it would be better for their training if they are housed in one place, he said.

— Michael R. Wickline

Hutchinson getting anti-energy ban bill

House lawmakers passed legislation on Thursday that would prohibit counties and municipalities from enacting local ordinances that ban certain sources of home energy.

The House voted 76-11, along mostly party lines, to pass Senate Bill 137. The bill goes to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, the sponsor of the bill, told the Senate last month that the aim of SB137 is to preempt local prohibitions on natural gas or other fossil fuels, after such ordinances were drafted in some California cities. Irvin did not name any Arkansas cities that have enacted similar bans.

Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, ran the bill in the House. He said the bill faced no opposition from the Arkansas Municipal League.

— John Moritz

Voting-tech study good with House

The Arkansas House on Thursday favored legislation to authorize a study of election technology.

Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, the lead sponsor of House Bill 1568, said he had recently begun to consider ways to ensure election fairness and integrity and discussed some ideas with the Arkansas secretary of state’s office, but there were more complexities than the Legislature would be able to address during the 2021 regular session.

The study will be conducted by the House and Senate committees on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs in cooperation with the House and Senate committees on City, County and Local Affairs.

— Rachel Herzog

Panel advances stricter penalty

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to make the act of damaging critical infrastructure — such as railroads, pipelines, water treatment facilities and food processing plants — an offense of criminal mischief in the first degree.

House Bill 1321, by state Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would stiffen the penalty for damaging attacks on infrastructure to a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Gazaway pointed to the importance of critical infrastructure in keeping utilities on during last month’s snow and ice storm, and said that attacks on such infrastructure are increasing.

No one spoke against the bill, and it passed the committee by a voice vote. The bill now heads to the House floor.

— John Moritz