Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, expected in court

A man suspected of killing a Pine Bluff resident at the Linden Street Apartments on Feb. 26 surrendered to Pine Bluff police, authorities said Thursday.

Kevin Gray, 48, was wanted in connection with the death of Keith Hawkins, 40, who was found dead at the apartment complex at 1020 S. Linden St.

Gray surrendered to police at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and was arrested on a warrant for capital murder, terroristic act and possession of a firearm by a certain person (felon in possession of firearm), according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Gray is expected to appear in Jefferson County District Court today.

On Feb. 26, officers were called to the complex in reference to an armed disturbance and spoke to a person at the scene who reported hearing shots from one of the apartments.

Officers, who entered the unit with assistance from the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, reported seeing bullet holes in the apartment door.

Police said they found Hawkins lying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Hawkins dead at the scene.

This was the second homicide within city limits this year. On Feb. 13, a man identified as Larry Williams, 54, of Pine Bluff was found with possible gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 1200 block of West 29th Avenue. Police said the shooting occurred at 2820 S. Linden St., a block north of where Williams' body was found.