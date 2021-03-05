UAPB closes regular season on road

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's and men's basketball teams will conclude the regular season tonight in a doubleheader at Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Miss., with all four teams gazing an eye toward the postseason.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 4:45 p.m. on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App. The women's game tips at 5 p.m., and the men's game at 7 p.m., with a live video stream also available at uapblionsroar.com/mvsu.

The Lady Lions will look to improve their chances to advance to the Cricket Wireless SWAC Basketball Tournament in Birmingham, Ala. The Lady Lions will need a win and some help to advance and will receive official final scenarios Friday following SWAC games played Thursday night.

UAPB (2-18, 1-13 SWAC) defeated Mississippi Valley State 85-70 to open league play at home on Jan. 2. Khadijah Brown leads UAPB in scoring and ranks eighth in the SWAC in scoring (14.9 points per game), fourth in both rebounds (8.7 per game) and field goal percentage (50.0%), 14th in free throw percentage (64.8%), and seventh in blocks (1.3 per game).

The Devilettes (4-14, 2-12) are still alive for postseason play as well and need a victory to improve their chances. Zakiya Mahoney's 13.9 points per game leads Mississippi Valley State.

On the men's side, the No. 7 seed goes to the victor of Friday's contest as UAPB and Mississippi Valley State each will advance to the tournament. Both Alabama State and Alabama A&M are ineligible for the postseason due to APR restrictions.

The Golden Lions (3-20, 2-12) won the first meeting this season over the Delta Devils 92-52 on Jan. 2. Shaun Doss Jr. ranks in the SWAC's Top 15 in six categories: scoring (15.9 points per game), rebounding (6.2 per game), field goal percentage (37.7), free throw percentage (69.0), blocks (0.7 per game), and minutes (34.1 per game).

MVSU (2-20, 2-12) is coming off a 67-63 home win over Grambling State on Monday night. Terry Collins (12.1 points per game) and Caleb Hunter (12.0) lead the Delta Devils in scoring.