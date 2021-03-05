Sections
West Fork educator promoted to principal

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.

WEST FORK -- The School Board this week approved the appointment of Ashley Fulmer as the district's elementary school principal starting this summer.

Fulmer will replace Pat Thaler, who is retiring.

Fulmer has worked in education for 14 years, all with West Fork schools, where she has served in a variety of roles, including dean of students the last two years. She obtained an education specialist degree in curriculum administration in 2019.

West Fork Elementary School has an enrollment of about 300 students.

