White Hall man wins $500,000 lottery prize

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:45 p.m.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tickets are shown in this file photo.

A White Hall man has won $500,000 from a losing lottery ticket, according to lottery officials.

Sarabjit Singh was randomly selected from eligible entries submitted to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing, according to a news release. The drawing allows players to submit non-winning tickets to earn points and entries into drawings.

Singh said he thought someone was playing a trick on him until he called the number listed on a letter he received in the mail that stated he had won, the release stated.

“I play the lottery occasionally, especially when the winnings are high,” Singh said in the release. “I plan to celebrate and give back to my community of White Hall with my winnings.”

According to lottery officials, Singh claimed his prize Friday at the claim center in Little Rock.

