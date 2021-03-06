At the Post

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,700

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,581,871

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $273,741

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,308,130

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:10 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockey David Cohen and trainer Roberto Diodoro teamed up to win a pair of races Friday. They took the third race with Flatoya ($4.80, $4.00, $2.80), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.58, and the fifth race with California Swing ($5.00, $3.00, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.89.

Diodoro also won the seventh race with True Castle ($4.60. $3.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.61.

Jockey Francisco Arrieta also was a double winner. He won the first race with West Side Girl ($7.00, $3.80, $2.60), covering 1 mile in 1:39.82, and the eighth race with Beach Flower ($41.20. $11.60, $6.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.45.

INFIELD OPEN SATURDAYS

Beginning today, Oaklawn will open the infield, weather permitting, each Saturday for the remainder of the meeting.

Gates open at 11 a.m. General admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations are required, with all ages welcome. Based on Oaklawn covid-19 guidelines, fans will only be allowed to enter the infield through the north alley, which is located off Central Avenue across from the Best Western hotel. Oaklawn's north parking lot will be open for parking.

Oaklawn management will monitor capacity throughout the day, and masks or facial coverings are required for ages 10 and older. Social distancing protocols remain in place.

Chairs and blankets are permitted. Tents, coolers and backpacks are prohibited. Cliff & Susan will provide musical entertainment today, with food trucks, concessions and wagering sites also available.

Oaklawn's live season ends May 1.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.