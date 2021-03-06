Burma violence escalates; envoy seeks U.N. action

RANGOON, Burma -- Demonstrators defied growing violence by Burmese security forces and staged more anti-coup rallies Friday, while the U.N. special envoy for the country called for urgent Security Council action, saying about 50 peaceful protesters were killed and scores were injured in the military's worst crackdowns this week.

The escalation of violence has put pressure on the world community to act to restrain the junta, which seized power Feb. 1 by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Large protests against military rule have occurred daily in many cities and towns, and security forces have escalated their crackdown with greater use of lethal force and mass arrests. At least 18 protesters were shot and killed Sunday and 38 on Wednesday, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office. More than 1,000 have been arrested, the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

Protests continued in the biggest cities of Rangoon and Mandalay and elsewhere Friday. They again were met with force by police, and gunfire was heard. In Mandalay, Zaw Myo was fatally shot as the 26-year-old and other residents sought to protect a march by a group of engineers.

U.N. special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said in her briefing to a closed Security Council meeting that council unity and "robust" action are critical "in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic institutions."

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

"We must denounce the actions by the military," she said in her briefing, as released by the U.N. "It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results."

Schraner Burgener reiterated an appeal to the international community not to "lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime that has been forcefully imposed and nothing but chaos has since followed."

She urged council members to hear "the voices of the people of Myanmar" and support Kyaw Moe Tun, the country's U.N. ambassador, who was terminated by the military after denouncing the coup in a dramatic speech to the General Assembly. The military appointed his deputy, who resigned a day later, and Tun has said he remains Burma's permanent representative to the U.N.

The Security Council took no immediate action. Council diplomats said Britain circulated a draft presidential statement for consideration, a step below a legally binding resolution.

Any kind of coordinated action at the U.N. will be difficult because two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, are likely to veto it.

Schraner Burgener, a veteran Swiss diplomat, said she hopes to visit Burma and use her "good offices" to find a peaceful solution through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said Friday that the government has taken action to prevent Burma's military from improperly accessing more than $1 billion in government funds held in the United States.

And YouTube removed five channels run by Burma's military for violating its guidelines and said it is watching for any further violations. It earlier pulled dozens of channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign.

The decision by YouTube followed Facebook's announcement that it has removed all Burma military-linked pages from its site and Instagram, which it owns.

Many cases of targeted brutality by security forces in the streets have been captured in photos and videos that have circulated widely on social media. Videos have shown security forces shooting people at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators.

Armed police stand guard Friday on a major street in Rangoon to hold off anti-coup protesters. (AP)

Buddhist nuns surround the casket of Pho Chit, an anti-coup protester who died during a Mar. 3 rally, during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Mar. 5, 2021. Demonstrators defy growing violence by security forces and stage more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country's political crisis. (AP Photo)

An anti-coup protester holds a round shield with a white star and the colors of the Myanmar flag as he marches with other anti-coup protesters holding shields in Mandalay, Myanmar Friday, Mar. 5, 2021. Demonstrators defy growing violence by security forces and stage more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country's political crisis. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters wearing helmets and masks take positions as police gather in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Myanmar's military, fresh off a coup, has killed scores of unarmed protesters. It's jailed reporters, and anyone else capable of exposing the violence. The outside world has responded so far with tough words _ and little else. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters run toward smoke from tear gas on a road full of debris in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, March 5, 2021. Demonstrators defy growing violence by security forces and stage more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country’s political crisis. (AP Photo)

Women grieve as they view the body of Zwee Htet Soe, a protester who died during a Mar. 3 anti-coup protest, during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Mar. 5, 2021. Demonstrators defy growing violence by security forces and stage more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country's political crisis. (AP Photo)

People flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance from behind a barricade of sacks blocking a road in Mandalay, Myanmar Friday, Mar. 5, 2021. Demonstrators defy growing violence by security forces and stage more anti-coup protests ahead of a special U.N. Security Council meeting on the country's political crisis. (AP Photo)