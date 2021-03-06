COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Razorbacks record 14th victory in row

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was the same old story for the No. 20 University of Arkansas softball team Friday.

Another two home runs from Braxton Burnside. Another brilliant performance in the circle from Mary Haff.

Burnside hit the ninth of her SEC-leading 10 home runs in an 8-3 victory over Kansas in the Woo Pig Classic at Bogle Park. Haff entered in relief to pitch the final 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run. It was the first of two wins for Arkansas on the day, as the Razorbacks followed that with a 13-5 victory over Northwestern (La.) State.

Arkansas (15-2) has won a program-record 14 consecutive games, including 10-0 at home.

"I just hope we can keep this streak alive and keep winning," Coach Courtney Deifel said. "I was really pleased with how we played, from start to finish today. We made some mistakes, but we were able to outplay our mistakes, which is always nice."

The Razorbacks jumped to a three-run lead in the first against Kansas. Hannah Gammill led off with a walk and advanced on Burnside's single. Linnie Malkin's single through the left side of the infield scored Gammill with the first run.

A walk to Kayla Green loaded the bases, followed by another walk to Audrie LaValley, forcing in Burnside. Malkin came home on Ryan Jackson's sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Arkansas starter Autumn Storms, who has been battling back soreness this season, and the Arkansas defense struggled. The Razorbacks committed two errors that allowed Kansas (6-5) to score three unearned runs to tie the game at 3-3.

Storms was replaced by Haff with one out in the third inning. She silenced the Kansas bats, holding the Jayhawks to two hits the rest of the way. Haff (8-1, 0.94 ERA) added seven more strikeouts to her team-leading 59.

"I just feel like I am really hitting my stride, and really starting to feel comfortable out there again, after my knee injury last year," Haff said. "I am gaining a lot of confidence in myself, and this team, as a whole, is gaining more confidence. So, it is just easy to pitch for teams like that."

Gammill singled to lead off the fifth inning, setting the table for Burnside's home run to center field to put Arkansas in front 5-3.

"Braxton is just an incredible hitter, and she is dialed in right now," Deifel said. "She just doesn't get cheated when she's at the plate, and takes advantage of what the pitchers are giving her."

The Razorbacks stretched the lead to five in the sixth inning. Gammill hit a two-run double, and she scored on Danielle Gibson's ground out to make it 8-3.

The freshman Gammill shined in the leadoff spot, going 2 for 2 with a walk and 3 runs scored. She has been moved up in the order this weekend in place of the Razorbacks' All-SEC leadoff hitter, Hannah McEwen, who is sidelined under covid-19 protocols.

"She just understands her zone so well and is able to put together some really mature at-bats, which is really good for a freshman," Deifel said. "She has just been setting a really good tone for us up at the top."

Arkansas 13, Northwestern (La.) State 5

Northwestern State got a three-run home run from Alexi Perry in the first inning to put the Razorbacks in a 4-0 hole, but that was all the fun the Demons would have.

Arkansas responded with six runs, including three home runs, in the bottom half of the first. Burnside, Gibson and Ryan Jackson all went deep in the rally.

Burnside singled in two more runs in the third, followed by an RBI double by Gibson to make it 9-3.

Arkansas put the game away in the sixth with a pair of two-run home runs by Gibson and Green.

Deifel used three freshman pitchers -- Jenna Bloom, Lauren Howell and Allie Light -- to get the win. Light pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit.

Arkansas will play Northwestern State (6-4) at 3 p.m. today.