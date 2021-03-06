OPINION | EDITORIAL: Game night

Word around the campfire is that the NFL is in talks with Amazon to give some of its games to Amazon's streaming service--exclusively. That is, without a TV network broadcasting the game at the same time.

Amazon has been streaming games, for those who prefer to watch sports on their phones, but a network has always carried those games, too. If the papers are right, some games will go to Amazon streaming and only Amazon streaming.

This reminds us: Remember all those games on Thursday nights that were only carried by the NFL Network? Neither do we. Because a lot of people don't have cable companies or packages that carry the NFL Network. We didn't miss Jets-Dolphins, but what happens when the Cowboys play the Chiefs?

Nobody complained when the NFL allowed games to be streamed, because that was a business trying to get its product to more people. Now it seems the NFL is determined to do the opposite. Strange business model.