Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | EDITORIAL: The eternal family

Today at 7:33 a.m.

It's been a while since Dec. 17, 1989, when America's favorite animated family was given its first full-time job. "The Simpsons" premiered at the end of 1989, and somehow it's still going.

The show was recently renewed for seasons 33 and 34, making "Law & Order" look like it just premiered with a mere 22 seasons. Heck, even "Gunsmoke" only had 20 seasons. But Homer and his family just keep going and going.

The series has become a cultural mainstay in American entertainment, but even we have to admit we don't tune in to watch it often anymore, if at all. With 32 seasons, one might imagine you'd eventually run out of jokes to tell or future events to predict. But Fox apparently has faith in its nuclear family.

So here's to another couple of seasons for actors like Dan Castellaneta, who has been the voice of Homer since day one and apparently will be until Fox decides to stop signing his paychecks. Talk about job security.

"The Simpsons" may outlive us all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Little Rock shelter's laundry room catches fire
by William Sanders
OPINION | REX NELSON: Hot Springs' Majestic Park
by Rex Nelson
Roadway proposal takes dip to south; I-40, U.S. 67/167 link reenvisioned
by Noel Oman
Bill aims to aid kin of virus-killed vets; compensation due, Boozman says
by Tess Vrbin
OPINION | DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Reinstating insurance carries cost
by Frank Fellone
ADVERTISEMENT