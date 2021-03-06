OPINION | EDITORIAL: The eternal family

It's been a while since Dec. 17, 1989, when America's favorite animated family was given its first full-time job. "The Simpsons" premiered at the end of 1989, and somehow it's still going.

The show was recently renewed for seasons 33 and 34, making "Law & Order" look like it just premiered with a mere 22 seasons. Heck, even "Gunsmoke" only had 20 seasons. But Homer and his family just keep going and going.

The series has become a cultural mainstay in American entertainment, but even we have to admit we don't tune in to watch it often anymore, if at all. With 32 seasons, one might imagine you'd eventually run out of jokes to tell or future events to predict. But Fox apparently has faith in its nuclear family.

So here's to another couple of seasons for actors like Dan Castellaneta, who has been the voice of Homer since day one and apparently will be until Fox decides to stop signing his paychecks. Talk about job security.

"The Simpsons" may outlive us all.