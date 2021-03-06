Follow live: No. 12 Arkansas hosts Texas A&M

11:28, 1H — Texas A&M has taken a 26-19 lead, forcing an Eric Musselman timeout. The Aggies are getting out and running today. They have 11 fastbreak points early and are shooting 61%. Texas A&M’s run is 13-2 over the last 2:38.

12:17, 1H — Savion Flagg hits a three from the left wing and pushes the Aggies’ lead to 22-19. He then adds a floater off the glass. Arkansas pretty disconnected defensively.

15:00, 1H — Great ball movement against the Aggies’ zone and Devo Davis finds Jalen Tate for a three from the left wing. Arkansas up 17-13. Tate has more points today than he did in the Razorbacks’ last two games. Great start for him, and he has two assists.

15:25, 1H — Arkansas digs a ball out on an Aggies entry feed and Jalen Tate comes away with it and eventually finds Moses Moody for a dunk. Moody up to nine points on 3 of 3 shooting. Razorbacks lead 14-13 at the first media timeout. Texas A&M shot 5 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 4 from deep. That’s about as good as it gets for the Aggies offensively. Quenton Jackson has eight points. Arkansas assisted on 4 of its first 5 buckets.

16:26, 1H — Moses Moody with another three-ball. He has seven points and Arkansas trails 13-12.

17:02, 1H — Connor Vanover buried a three as the trail big in transition. His triple pulls Arkansas within 8-7. But Quenton Jackson hit a three on the other end. Razorbacks not locked in defensively.

18:20, 1H — The Aggies have knocked down back-to-back threes and taken a 8-4 lead. Jalen Tate then responds with a midrange jumper. He had been 1 of his last 7 from the floor coming into today.

19:10, 1H — Moses Moody answered a quick Texas A&M bucket with a three from the right corner, then he split a pair of free throws after attacking the rim in transition. Arkansas up 4-2.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

It appears Arkansas will be without Jaylin Williams again today. He did not take the floor for pregame warmups.

The Razorbacks enter today on a 10-game SEC win streak, the program’s longest since the 1993-94 season. Arkansas is 15-1 in Bud Walton Arena this season, its only loss coming to Missouri to open January.

Smith has been playing the best basketball of his college career of late, averaging 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last five games. He is 24 of 31 from the floor in the second halves of those games.

Moody scored 20-plus points for the fifth time in SEC play on Tuesday at South Carolina, matching a career-high with 28 on 10 of 15 from the floor. He is averaging 23.3 points over his last three outings, making a strong push for SEC freshman of the year — and perhaps player of the year.

Tate is 1 of his last 7 from the floor for four points the last two games, so we’ll see if he can get going offensively in what is expected to be his final home game today.

Aggies’ starters: Andre Gordon, Emanuel Miller, Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Jonathan Aku.

Texas A&M played its first conference game since Jan. 26 on Wednesday and lost to Mississippi State at home despite committing only four turnovers. The Aggies shot 41% inside the arc and 4 of 25 from three-point range.

Offensively, the Aggies really struggle in league games, scoring 88.3 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom data. They also play at the slowest pace of any SEC team at 64 possessions per game. Defensively, Texas A&M ranks 11th in defensive efficiency.

Miller is the guy to keep an eye on today. He scored 24 points on 9 of 17 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds on Wednesday. He is also one of the best defensive rebounders in the conference at 6-7.