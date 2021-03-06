Happy birthday (Mar. 6): The world will get an emboldened version of you. You've seen how repetitive behaviors can limit a person's experience, and you won't let it happen to you. Your story bursts open wide as you break patterns and take the plot to thrilling places. A summer change-up will spark new relationships. Invest in July.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You cannot make a point with someone who won't, can't or just isn't listening. The growth of your influence depends on picking the right audience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): They want you to believe, but why? Who benefits from your adherence to the belief system? And if all were to comply, would the outcome be something you could get behind?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You let people express themselves fully and make efforts to quiet your mind as you listen so that you will not be too quick to overlay your own experiences onto other people's stories.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The moon seems silent, though scientists have suggested it rings like a bell. You definitely know the feeling, as you can be pretty close-lipped about the plans of your soul, though certain people hear the ringing anyway.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While you enjoy fantasy, glamour, high art and things of great aesthetic value, you appreciate best the intense beauty of unassuming and personally meaningful things that fall right into your unreaching hands.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've known the sting of longing for what you can't have. At one point in your life, you even found it romantic. Those days are gone. You currently seek only what's seeking you, and will be satisfied by today's union.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're in for a sudden wave of feeling. Though it's not induced by a person, but rather it's a new-to-you idea or creation that seems every bit as alive as the breathing things in this world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't let the mythologies around love color your own ideas too literally. For example, "love at first sight" is only one version. It is every bit as exciting to build a friendship into something more electrifying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are devoted to the team and the prize that the team is going for. This you will chase with more fervor than you would any solo goal. What gives the trophy its power is that it's shared.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Whether a behavior is useful or not will be a matter of debate. The debate itself is a pretty strong clue. When things are working for everyone, the subject of usefulness won't even come up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Insight into who you are and why you make certain choices is no small gain. It's knowledge not usually acquired in school or imparted by experts. Insights into self are the gold of true seekers. You're to be commended.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your actions are an expression of how you think about yourself. You get that in a big way, and you'll double down on those actions that feel utterly fantastic to you these days.

PLAYGROUND OF THE PISCES SUN

At this point in the Pisces solar journey, we are getting so used to playing in the ethereal that we no longer identify it as a dream. We accept the spiritual playground and play in a sandbox filled with clouds. The moon seeks to help out as she slips from Sagittarius into Capricorn, where ideas become plans, strategies, systems and tactics.

10 CRIB NOTES FROM CLIO, MUSE OF HISTORY:

1. The asteroid 84-Klio is a large asteroid, named for the Greek muse of history, and is currently in the constellation Auriga.

2. The name “Clio” is derived from a Greek root meaning “to celebrate.”

3. History is an art, not a science.

4. History is typically told by the war-winners, the power-players, the dominant forces on the scene. Therefore, history is never the truth; it’s only a truth.

5. History changes and evolves with humanity.

6. If you don’t take charge of your own history, someone else will. If you care about your story enough to shape it and tell it your way, then it will have a chance of living on in that manner. If not, your story is vulnerable to the whims of whoever tells it.

7. History must be told again and again. No one remembers a story told to them once. Enduring history is told until it forms grooves in our individual and collective consciousness.

8. Some believe that a person dies twice: once when they stop being alive and then again when they stop being remembered.

9. To take up the cause of telling the story of the conquered, overlooked, oppressed and little-known is a noble cause.

10. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana, philosopher.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as one of the best basketball centers of all time as well as being a respected sports analyst, spokesman and rapper. The Pisces superstar was born when Mercury and Venus were in Aries, the warrior planet — an aspect of a competitive spirit. Mars in Taurus represents strength, consistency, stability and luxury. O’Neal’s natal Jupiter is in Capricorn, the sign of moguls.