• A British judge has ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a front-page statement highlighting the Duchess of Sussex's legal victory over the newspaper for breaching her copyright by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The former Meghan Markle, 39, sued the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. On Friday, High Court justice Mark Warby said that publisher Associated Newspapers must run the statement with letter size no smaller than its February 2019 front-page headline about "Meghan's shattering letter to her father." He said the publisher also must run the statement on the MailOnline website for a week, with a link to his earlier judgment in the case. Last month, the judge ruled last month that the publisher had misused the duchess' private information and infringed her copyright. He said the duchess "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private." Associated Newspapers says it plans to appeal. In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They have recorded an interview with Oprah Winfrey that is due to be broadcast Sunday. In a clip from the interview released Friday by CBS, Meghan said it was "liberating" to have a conversation -- let alone a sit-down interview -- with the television host without royal minders.

• Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio has announced plans to start a substance use disorder treatment center in Vermont, where the band was formed in 1983. Anastasio, who is now 14 years sober, said Thursday that his Divided Sky Foundation has bought a building for the nonprofit center in Ludlow. "Like so many people in America and so many in Vermont, I became addicted to opiates," Anastasio said in a statement on his website. "I was extremely lucky to have access to care, and I know how important it is to be part of a recovery community. I'm grateful that we can help provide that opportunity for others." The center is tentatively scheduled to open by the end of this year. Anastasio raised money for the purchase through his virtual concerts last fall from New York's Beacon Theatre. Fans contributed more than $1.2 million. The center has not yet been named and will be managed by Ascension Recovery Services, according to his website.