Reddit hire signals move toward an IPO

The world's most popular internet message board is thinking about going public.

Reddit, the social network and online bulletin, said that it had appointed its first chief financial officer, Drew Vollero, in a move toward tidying up the company's books before an eventual public offering of its stock.

Vollero previously ran financial operations for Mattel, Snap and Allied Universal. His task at Reddit will be building out the financial, audit and accounting functions and leading the company through the process of going public.

"Is Reddit going public?" Steve Huffman, Reddit's chief executive, said in an interview. "We're thinking about it. We're working toward that moment."

Huffman said Reddit did not have a timeline, but Vollero's appointment indicated that the 15-year-old company was developing its financial operations to be more similar to those of publicly traded peers like Twitter and Facebook. More than 52 million people visit Reddit every day, and it is home to more than 100,000 topic-based communities, or subforums.

For years, Reddit represented a kind of return to the message board era of the internet, where people gathered to discuss topics as varied as makeup and video games.

-- The New York Times

Saks' spinoff to let website go it alone

NEW YORK -- Saks Fifth Avenue is spinning off its website into a separate company, with the hopes of expanding that business at a time when more people are shopping online.

Shoppers won't notice the change. The website still will carry the Saks name. And shoppers still will be able to buy online and pick up items at stores, as well as return online orders there.

HBC, the parent company of Saks, said Friday that the new company will focus on growing online sales by adding more products and services, such as styling.

Online shopping has boomed during the pandemic, even for high-priced luxury items, as homebound people avoid stores. Farfetch, an online store that sells goods from Gucci, Fendi and other high-end designers, said revenue rose 64% last year from the year before.

HBC said investor firm Insight Partners will buy a $500 million stake in the new online business, valuing it at $2 billion. The Saks stores will remain operated by HBC, a privately held company that also operates Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay.

-- The Associated Press

Car-Mart shoots up 7.2% as index gains

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 567.67, up 17.54.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 7.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.