Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Franklin Hinton, 54, of 307 S. Block Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hinton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Elkins

• Ryan Snyder, 42, of 2388 Harris Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Snyder was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Victor Ruiz-Llamas, 37, of 1086 Elway Drive in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Ruiz-Llamas was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Rocky Chouinard, 40, of 1301 N. Mallard Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with 13 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Chouinard was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Gibbs, 54, of 2093 Reed Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Gibbs was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.