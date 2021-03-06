Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Franklin Hinton, 54, of 307 S. Block Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hinton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Elkins

• Ryan Snyder, 42, of 2388 Harris Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Snyder was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Victor Ruiz-Llamas, 37, of 1086 Elway Drive in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Ruiz-Llamas was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Rocky Chouinard, 40, of 1301 N. Mallard Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with 13 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Chouinard was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Gibbs, 54, of 2093 Reed Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Gibbs was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Cold comfort — When one refrigerator is not enough
by Cynthia Greenlee, The New York Times
IN THE GARDEN: Winter damage requires patience to assess
by Janet B. Carson
OPINION | JANET B. CARSON: Breaking Ground
by Janet B. Carson
Tools & Toys: DrawerStore and Digz Gardner Touchscreen Gloves
by Cary Jenkins
How to help your pets grow old happy, at home
by Marni Jameson
ADVERTISEMENT