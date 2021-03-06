OPINION | WALLY HALL: Birthdays aren't for everyone

I will be glad when March 7 is over.

Period.

I’m tired of the daily reminders from Facebook that my birthday is coming.

I’m of the age when a birthday is more endured than enjoyed, although, my wife Monica and my daughter Whitney will do everything they can to make it a celebration.

In the last 43 years this will be a rare birthday spent at home.

Most have been spent in the dusty bowels of basketball arenas as the Southwest or Southeast Conference tournaments were being played.

Those were easier for me because I’m a giver, not a taker.

Most sports writers, at least the ones I grew up with, didn’t want to be the center of attention.

That was usually okay with the national TV guys.

I once was walking into a press hotel in Seattle and heard a national reporter tell his photographer to turn the light on on his camera so everyone in the lobby would notice them.

I walked about 15 feet behind them and some folks noticed.

Most did not.

Anyway my birthday will start with church services from Pinnacle Church of Christ via my laptop and will end with a small birthday dinner, and the sooner the better.