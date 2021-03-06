OPINION | WALLY HALL: Late rally pushes Razorbacks by Texas A&M

For the Arkansas Razorbacks, it was grand larceny.

In the last 45 seconds of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, UA freshman Davonte "Devo" Davis had two steals that resulted in points, allowing the No. 12 Hogs to escape with an 87-80 win.

Arkansas trailed for much of the game in Bud Walton Arena, but when they turned up the heat on defense, they forced the Aggies into 12 second-half turnovers. The Hogs converted those turnovers into seven points.

Moses Moody led the charge with 28 points.

Down 71-69 with 3:53 to play, the Razorbacks came out of time out and made five of seven field goals and seven of 10 free throws.

The game was tied at 76 when Davis made a steal, and Justin Smith dunked it to a lead the Hogs would not relinquish.

Davis scored on his second steal in the final seconds of the game, and he finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Hogs finish the season with an 11-game Southeastern Conference win streak, 21-5 overall and 13-4 in SEC play. They will be a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week, and they won’t play until 6 p.m. Friday.