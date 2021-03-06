Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: No justice

by The Los Angeles Times | Today at 7:32 a.m.

When Joe Biden was running for president, he was asked if—unlike then-President Donald Trump—he would punish senior Saudi leaders for the 2018 murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Biden answered “Yes,” and went on to say that he believed Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Yet even though it released an intelligence report concluding that the crown prince ordered an operation to “capture or kill” Khashoggi, the Biden administration is declining to impose sanctions on the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. That’s a disgrace and a disappointment.

However much the administration may rationalize that decision, sparing the crown prince dishonors Khashoggi’s memory and blinks at a conspiracy aimed at a journalist who lived in this country and wrote for The Washington Post. It also sends a dispiriting message to other journalists around the world who are speaking out against autocratic and corrupt governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Little Rock shelter's laundry room catches fire
by William Sanders
OPINION | REX NELSON: Hot Springs' Majestic Park
by Rex Nelson
Roadway proposal takes dip to south; I-40, U.S. 67/167 link reenvisioned
by Noel Oman
Bill aims to aid kin of virus-killed vets; compensation due, Boozman says
by Tess Vrbin
OPINION | DRIVETIME MAHATMA: Reinstating insurance carries cost
by Frank Fellone
ADVERTISEMENT