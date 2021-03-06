Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Exulting in the seventh

BEST BET Sycamore Run in the fourth

LONG SHOT Do Me a Favor in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 43-147 (29.3%).

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* *BUTTERED NOODLES has shown excellent early speed in five consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he may appreciate a fast track after consecutive second-place finishes over a muddy track. EARNER pressured the top selection through lively fractions in a third-place finish, and the beaten favorite may turn the tables in the third start of his form cycle. HANSENS MISCHIEF was a sharp allowance winner in his last race at Remington, and he may have been compromised in his two local races on wet footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Buttered Noodles;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;5-2

1 Earner;Loveberry;Martin;7-2

5 Hansens Mischief;Vazquez;Villafranco;9-2

4 Take Charge Now;Court;Martin;8-1

7 Pintxos;Talamo;Morse;6-1

3 Deflater;Harr;Cline;5-1

6 Appraisal;Cabrera;Lukas;6-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

* *MADISON WAY has consistently been earning Beyer figures above par for this claiming price, and the significant class dropper is a two-time winner at Oaklawn. SHAHARAZAD won two of her last three races at Remington Park, and she is taking a slight drop in price after losing all chance at the start in her local debut. SKAMANIA is plunging in class for high-percentage connections, and she has good early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Madison Way;Tohill;Martin;9-2

3 Shaharazad;Cabrera;Amoss;8-1

2 Skamania;Vazquez;Diodoro;2-1

4 Frills;Arrieta;Matthews;6-1

9 Big Tiny;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

6 Can't Touch Me;Morales;Garcia;20-1

8 Backseat Promises;Medina;Gladd;12-1

1a Showit;Bridgmohan;Mason;8-1

1 Valiant Lady;Garcia;Mason;8-1

5 Friendly and Kind;Wales;Riecken;20-1

7 Mia Promessa;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

3 Purse $47,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* * *SUGAR LOVE crossed the wire only 1 length behind an odds-on winner in her local debut while earning a Beyer figure several points faster than today's rivals. SUPER WONDER GIRL contested the pace in a pair of in-the-money finishes at Ellis, and she appears to be working smartly for her return. PREMIER WISH won her career debut at Churchill by 3-widening lengths, and what she lacks in experience she may make up for in talent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Sugar Love;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

5 Super Wonder Girl;Arrieta;Williamson;6-1

6 Premier Wish;Cabrera;Sharp;6-1

2 Wicked Flashback;Bridgmohan;Barkley;9-2

4 Flashy Biz;Rocco;Hobby;5-1

3 Raggedy Annie;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

1 Blinkers;Morales;Ortiz;6-1

4 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000.

* * *SYCAMORE RUN chased a strong pace before tiring against much better in his 2021 debut, and he is switching to the leading rider. WYOMING CONQUEST is a consistent front-runner who is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and he represents winning connections. ITS MY BAG BABY finished second at this level in his return from a lengthy layoff, and he did break his maiden last winter at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Sycamore Run;Santana;Sharp;7-2

4 Wyoming Conquest;Cabrera;Ortiz;9-2

12 Its My Bag Baby;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

6 Jack Van Berg;Loveberry;6-1

1 Time Heist;Bowen;Holthus;6-1

10 Tapalist;Medina;Gladd;15-1

11 Wings Up;Gonzalez;Morse;8-1

1a Change Direction;Loveberry;Holthus;6-1

5 Church of Many;Morales;Hollendorfer;8-1

2 Candy's Little Tip;Camacho;Rhea;30-1

3 Boo Reid;FDe La Cruz;Haran;30-1

7 Shake It;Quinonez;Jackson;30-1

9 Niall;WDe La Cruz;Durham;30-1

5 Purse $39,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* *SHORTLIST is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of speed types. He has strong Beyer figures and picks up a red-hot rider. JUMPER has raced well in both of his races on the main track. He is taking a slight drop and worked a sharp 4 furlongs Feb. 26. CHARLIE'SARCHANGEL was a three-time winner in 2020. He lost all chance at the start in a deceptively good fourth-place finish on opening day.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Shortlist;Arrieta;Van Berg;4-1

5 Jumper;Tohill;Hartman;7-2

4 Charlie'sarchangel;Santana;Morse;5-1

7 Hard to Be Good;Cabrera;Hawley;10-1

8 Bode's Maker;Vazquez;Maker;3-1

1 Catdaddy;Loveberry;Petalino;6-1

3 Shweet Persuasion;Torres;Villafranco;6-1

2 Take Charge d'Oro;Bridgmohan;Barkley;12-1

6 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

* *DO ME A FAVOR showed excellent early speed before fading in her only start last season, and she is training well for her return. Her moving up in class is a positive sign. CHOCTAW CHARLIE finished in the money in all three of her local races last season, including a third-place finish in the Rainbow Miss. LONGNTALL broke a touch slow and raced wide in a fourth-place debut, and she has a license to show marked improvement with an improved trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Do Me a Favor;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

1 Choctaw Charlie;Torres;Prather;4-1

10 Longntall;Tohill;Ortiz;12-1

4 Arkansas Bling;Vazquez;Broberg;7-2

13 This Girl Does;Santana;Moquett;5-1

9 Tyler's Tyronza;Talamo;Peitz;10-1

7 I'm Not Siri;Harr;Cline;15-1

5 Moonshine Princess;Arrieta;Morse;9-2

2 Hot Springs Bling;Bridgmohan;Amoss;8-1

12 Little Burrito;Mojica;Moysey;8-1

11 Spurwink Lane;Cabrera;Villafranco;10-1

6 Denali Rocket;Loveberry;Martin;20-1

3 Dee Likes This One;Morales;Rhea;30-1

14 Daigle;Quinonez;McKellar;10-1

7 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

* * * *EXULTING finished a close third in a fast $10,000 claiming race, and he likely needed the race. He is dropping for new trainer Steve Asmussen. BEEMIE AWARD has finished no worse than second in four consecutive races on the main track, and he did win his first start at Oaklawn in 2020. HE'S NO BULL is taking a big drop in class for new trainer Robertino Diodoro, and his better races are good enough to defeat this field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Exulting;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

2 Beemie Award;Mojica;Cox;20-1

3 He's No Bull;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

14 Best You Ever Seen;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

1 Wills Defence;Morales;Matthews;3-1

8 Tough Stuff;Vazquez;Mason;8-1

9 Naughty Alfred;Bowen;Garcia;10-1

11 Please the Court;Cabrera;Ortiz;10-1

10 Recount;Loveberry;Martin;10-1

13 El Venue;Eramia;Morse;10-1

4 Daaher's Success;Medina;Gladd;12-1

7 Whole Lotta Luck;Camacho;Vance;12-1

12 Elzabe's On Board;FDe La Cruz;Haran;20-1

5 Bar Stool Budget;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

8 Purse $89,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up who have never won three races, allowance

* * *BLACKBERRY WINE is dropping into an allowance after two good efforts in graded stake races at Fair Grounds. He was a 13-length maiden winner last season at Oaklawn. MO MOSA was forwardly placed when second best in the Grade III Oklahoma Derby, and he returned sharp to Oaklawn when beaten only a nose at this level Jan. 29. GUN IT is a graded stake-placed runner around two turns, and he closed 2020 with a strong runner-up allowance finish at Churchill.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Blackberry Wine;Cabrera;Sharp;7-2

5 Mo Mosa;Garcia;Maker;4-1

6 Gun It;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

4 Spa City;Talamo;Cox;6-1

2 Green Light Go;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;5-2

7 Dean Martini;Bridgmohan;Amoss;10-1

3 Lykan;Cohen;Mason;12-1

1 Bruder Bob;Canchari;Robertson;12-1

9 The Honeybee. Grade III. Purse $300,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

* * *WILL'S SECRET defeated a promising filly (Adventuring) in a maiden win at Fair Grounds, and she followed the win with a dominating victory in the Martha Washington. COACH is a graded stake-placed filly who finished second in the Martha Washington as an odds-on favorite. She may not have cared for the muddy track. SUN PATH had a two-race winning streak snapped when fourth at odds-on favoritism in the Silverbulletday at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Will's Secret;Court;Stewart;7-2

8 Coach;Geroux;Cox;4-1

4 Sun Path;Talamo;Cox;5-2

7 Oliviaofthedesert;Cabrera;McPeek;7-2

3 Willful Woman;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Pauline's Pearl;Arrieta;Asmussen;8-1

1 Tabor Hall;Cohen;McPeek;10-1

6 Absolute Anna;Vazquez;Hollendorfer;15-1

10 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

* * *HE'SMYHONEYBADGER has worked well since a photo-finish loss on opening day. The lightly raced and improving colt drew an improved post. WINDCRACKER crossed the wire a head in front of the top selection, and the experienced two-turn runner is a logical contender if he holds form. OTTOTHELEGEND was forwardly placed in a fourth-place sprint debut at Fair Grounds, and he is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 He'smyhoneybadger;Talamo;Cox;3-1

3 Windcracker;Cabrera;Amoss;7-2

10 Ottothelegend;Arrieta;Asmussen;5-1

2 Caerus;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

6 Ardanwood;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

9 Saqeel;Rocco;Peitz;10-1

8 Hanks;Morales;Garcia;10-1

1 Chrome Run;Eramia;Milligan;8-1

4 Ram;Vazquez;Lukas;15-1

5 Captain Fantastic;WDe La Cruz;15-1

Exotic possibilities

Sycamore Run drew into a large field in the fourth race, and I recommend playing a trifecta using six horses in the place and show spot. The sixth race begins a Pick-5, and the race comes down to Choctaw Charlie and Do Me a Favor. The seventh race may have a single in Exulting,but I'll add long-shot Beemie Award. The eighth race has a logical favorite in Blackberry Wine but a few others have credentials to win. The ninth race has four contenders, and the 10th has a deserved favorite in He'smyhoneybadger.