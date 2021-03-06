Rogers leaves LR Christian floor a winner

Part of an era of excellence at Little Rock Christian ended with a standing ovation Friday night.

With 1:08 left in the Lady Warriors' 65-39 victory over the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears in the 5A-Central Conference Tournament final, substitute junior forward Caroline Steele stepped onto the floor and began to applaud. She and everyone in attendance watched as senior forward Wynter Rogers walked from the Warrior Arena court for the final time. Nearly a full minute of cheerful tribute followed.

Rogers, Little Rock Christian's career leader in points and rebounds, exited her school's home court for the final time.

"She definitely has left her mark here," said Ronald Rogers, Wynter's father and Little Rock Christian's head coach. "All-time leading scorer, rebounder. Up there in steals, everything, every category. Most wins. She's left her mark."

Wynter Rogers, who led Little Rock Christian with 21 points, paused for a brief but distinct wave of emotion before she said how meaningful the tribute from fans, teammates and opponents was to her.

"It was really nice," she said. "I've been here for a really long time. I moved up here as a ninth-grader, and to see the program progress from then to now, it's just crazy to see how much better it's gotten. "

With its win over Sylvan Hills, Little Rock Christian (23-1) advances to the Class 5A State Tournament and a first-round game against Marion in Hot Springs. Sylvan Hills (12-8) will begin first-round play against West Memphis.

Little Rock Christian held control from the start, which featured 10 points first-quarter points junior guard Ashton Eeley. Her second of three three-pointers in the game gave Little Rock Christian a 10-0 lead with 4:37 left in the first.

Three-pointers on consecutive possessions by junior guard Karsyn Morgan and sophomore Jayla Stirgus followed by two free throws from sophomore Jianna Morris put Sylvan Hills within 13-8.

Little Rock Christian responded with a nine-point run and led 22-8 after a layup by sophomore forward Mia Smith in the first minute of the second quarter.

The runs to start and end the first quarter proved all Little Rock Christian would need.

"That's been one of our trademarks," Coach Rogers said. "We just keep grinding. We're going to keep grinding. We're going to keep playing together. It's just been fun to watch."

A three-pointer from Rogers gave Little Rock Christian a 31-14 lead with 1:56 left in the second quarter en route to a 36-18 halftime lead.

Sylvan Hills would get no closer than 38-21 in the second half.

Smith scored 18 points for Little Rock Christian. Eeley scored 12.

Morgan led Sylvan Hills with 14 points.

"They are a great team," Sylvan Hills Coach Shelley Davis said. "What I'm upset about is my team's effort and my team's body language out on the court. We were acting like we were defeated four minutes into the ball game."

Davis said Wynter Rogers, 6-2, who has signed a national letter of intent to play for West Virginia next season, has been a great high school player.

"Her fundamentals are there," Davis said. "She's just a great player."