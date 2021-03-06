Shooting suspect faces murder count

A 15-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a Watson Chapel Junior High School classmate on campus will now face an upgraded charge of capital murder, and his $1 million bail has been revoked.

Thomas Quarles, 15, faced the new charge before Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth on Friday morning. Quarles is accused of shooting Daylon Burnett, 15, between classes Monday morning and was originally charged with first-degree battery in Bridgforth's courtroom Wednesday morning.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said during that hearing that the charge would be upgraded to murder if the victim died. Burnett died of his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Will Jones, a prosecutor with Hunter's office, confirmed that details of the crime have not changed.

According to the affidavit read during Wednesday's trial, Burnett was shot in a hallway near the school library before 10 a.m. Officers found two .380-caliber shell casings next to him.

School officials have said three shots rang out.

Quarles was found near a home on East Greenway Drive in the vicinity of the school by the Arkansas Department of Correction K-9 search team and was taken into custody without incident. A Ruger LCP handgun and a lighter were reportedly found in Quarles' pants pockets.

The capital murder charge ends an emotional week of school for students and faculty members, many of whom returned to school Thursday and received grief counseling from ministers, mental health specialists and employees from neighboring school districts. A balloon release was held in Burnett's memory on campus Thursday evening.

Teachers say they are prepared to take a second bereavement day for Burnett's funeral if necessary.

Monday was the first day of on-campus learning in the Watson Chapel School District in two weeks because of snowstorms and resulting water system issues.

A hearing for Quarles was set for 9 a.m. April 12.