FOOTBALL

Hogs OL Gatlin retiring

University of Arkansas offensive lineman Noah Gatlin is retiring from football after a lengthy run of medical issues, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Gatlin, a redshirt sophomore in 2020, won the job at right tackle last season and started the first five games there. He suffered a concussion and did not return to action the rest of the season and was replaced by Dalton Wagner, the 12-game starter at right tackle in 2019.

A Jonesboro native, Gatlin has fought through medical issues as a Razorback. He suffered a torn knee ligament on the first day of fall camp in 2019 and missed the entire season while rehabbing from the injury.

Gatlin also came out in the first quarter at Auburn this year with an unspecified injury and Wagner played the rest of the game.

Gatlin started two games and played in four as a true freshman in 2018.

Arkansas, slated to start spring drills on Tuesday, has all five offensive linemen returning in tackles Wagner and Myron Cunningham, guards Ty Clary and Brady Latham, and center Ricky Stromberg.

-- Tom Murphy

GYMNASTICS

Razorback go big, beat Auburn

Needing a clean balance beam routine to polish off a tight road meet at No. 12 Auburn on Friday night, the No. 8 University of Arkansas Razorbacks delivered in a big way. They posted a school-record score for the second time this season and improved to 2-2 in road meets with a 197.425 to 197.125 win at Auburn Arena.

Razorback sophomore Bailey Lovett was nearly flawless at 9.95 to win the beam, then junior Kennedy Hambrick -- who won the all-around with her second sizzling 39.7 of the season -- nailed it down with a 9.9 in the anchor position.

Hambrick, who also claimed the vault title with a 9.95, edged out Auburn's Cassie Stevens (39.225) for the all-around crown.

Paced by 9.925s from Hambrick and Jensen Scalzo, the Razorbacks came out swinging with a strong 49.425 on the uneven bars to take an early lead they would not relinquish.

Arkansas (3-5) led by .125 at the halfway point, then increased its lead to .250 with a 49.45 on its best event, the floor exercise. Auburn's Derrian Gobourne won the floor (9.975), but Razorbacks Lovett (9.95), Sophia Carter (9.95) and Hambrick (9.925) all scored better than 9.9. The Razorbacks evened their all-time record against Auburn (1-7) at 19-19.

The Razorbacks, hitting program records under second-year Coach Jordyn Wieber, have an open date next weekend before the SEC meet on March 20 in Huntsville, Ala.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UAPB men win on road

Shaun Doss finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds as the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's basketball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Friday in Itta Bena, Miss.

Dequan Morris had 17 points for the Golden Lions (4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard scored 12 points and Markedric Bell added 10 points.

The Golden Lions, who shot 53.3% (32 of 60) from the floor, led 40-31 at halftime.

Caleb Hunter led the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13) with 16 points.

The victory clinched the No. 7 seed in the next week's SWAC Touranment.

UAPB women snap losing streak

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff women's basketball team snapped a 13-game losing streak Friday with a 57-53 victory at Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Miss.

Khadijah Brown led the Golden Lions (3-18, 2-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kaila Walker had 12 points.

Brown's jumper with 3:40 left to play gave UAPB a 50-48 lead, which it did not relinquish.

Da'Sha McGloster scored 16 points to lead the Devilettes (4-15, 2-13). Ronni Williams finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UAM, SAU win in GAC semifinals

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host Southern Arkansas University in Sunday's Great American Conference Tournament championship game after the two schools won their respective semifinal games Friday night.

DaJuan Jones scored 22 points to lead Arkansas-Monticello (15-4) to a 80-70 victory over Henderson State University (11-9) on Friday in Monticello.

Miles Daniels had 17 points and Lemmie Howard poured in 16 points for the Boll Weevils. Raekwon Rogers finished with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Reddies.

Southern Arkansas (15-4) knocked off GAC East Division champion Oklahoma Baptist (15-5) with a 74-71 victory on Friday in Shawnee, Okla.

Jalen Brooks was one of four Muleriders to score at least 10 points, finishing with 18. Devante Brooks scored 17 points. Blake Rogers added 15 points and Aaron Lucas chipped in with 13 points.

Sunday's GAC championship game will be at 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas Tech women lose in semifinals

The Arkansas Tech University women's basketball lost to Southeastern Oklahoma State 68-58 in the Great American Conference Tournament semifinals Friday at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Kaley Shipman and Jayana Sanders each had 10 points to lead the Golden Suns (14-2).

Briley Moon had 17 points to lead Southeastern Oklahoma (13-7), which will play Southern Nazarene in the championship game Sunday.

BASEBALL

Moyer leads UCA to victory

Mark Moyer allowed one run in six innings to lead the University of Central Arkansas (2-3) to a 6-1 victory over Tarleton State (4-7) on Friday in the Bears' home opener at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Moyer struck out four. Tyler Cleveland earned the save after pitching the final three innings.

Coby Potvin finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored.

UCA took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Connor Flagg's RBI single. The Bears made it 2-0 in the bottom of the second on Nathaniel Sagdahl's RBI single.

In the bottom of the third, the Bears scored three runs for a 5-0 lead, with Potvin's two-run single highlighting the inning.

UALR falls at North Alabama

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (3-5) lost its series opener Friday at North Alabama 6-4.

John Michael Russ led the Trojans, going 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Jordan Hussein was 1 or 3 with two runs scored.

UALR rallied from a 4-1 deficit entering the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 4-4 thanks to a two-run home run by Tyler Williams and an RBI single from Russ. But North Alabama's Kevin Brenning hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to help the Tigers regain the lead at 6-4.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas loses at Florida

The University of Arkansas (11-6) lost at Florida (13-2) 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 on Friday in Gainesville, Fla.

Jillian Gillen led the Razorbacks with 10 kills. Maggie Cartwright had eight kills. Gracie Ryan finished with 22 assists and 10 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services