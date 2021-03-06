Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State will offer single-shot covid vaccine Monday

by Tess Vrbin | Today at 7:32 p.m.
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

The Arkansas Department of Health will start administering the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine on Monday, a spokesman said.

Gavin Lesnick said the Health Department received roughly 24,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration approved it on Feb. 27. Janssen is a division of Johnson & Johnson.

On Saturday, 18,144 vaccine doses were administered, raising Arkansas’ total number of shots administered above 670,000. Nearly 17,000 vaccines were administered Friday.

Also on Saturday, the state's tally of covid-19 cases increased by 327, a decline from Friday’s increase of 570, according to the Health Department.

The state’s tally of active cases fell by 136 from Friday to Saturday. The 4,160 active cases reported in the state is the lowest tally in almost nine months.

Fourteen additional deaths were linked to the coronavirus on Saturday. The reported death toll from the coronavirus in Arkansas since March 2020 rose Saturday to 5,297, and was expected to top 5,300 this week ahead of the one-year anniversary of the virus's arrival in Arkansas.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

State will offer single-shot covid vaccine Monday
by Tess Vrbin
OPINION | WALLY HALL: Late rally pushes Razorbacks by Texas A&M
by Wally Hall
Chamblee and Jointer pledge to Hogs
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence
by The Associated Press
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT