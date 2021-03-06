Tools & Toys: DrawerStore and Digz Gardner Touchscreen Gloves

DrawerStore

What's to love: Stores more cutlery in less space.

What does it do: The cutlery organizer features angled overlapping compartments which means it uses much less space than traditional silverware organizers. It is made of BPA free gray plastic with nonslip feet on the bottom to keep it from sliding around the drawer. The organizers fit in drawers with a depth of at least 3¼ inches. The large size with eight compartments sells for $15 and the compact size with four compartments sells for $10. Visit us.josephjoseph.com for more information.

Digz Gardner Touchscreen Gloves

What's to love: Gloves for gardening with fingertips that allow for using touchscreens on phones without having to take the gloves off.

What does it do: The fabric gloves have a reinforced leather palm and padded knuckles. The four-way stretch fabric on the back and an adjustable wrist strap help ensure a good fit. The gloves are made in sizes for men or women and are available in home and garden centers. Prices vary according to color and size.