POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested a 34-year-old Alexander man on drug charges during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Christopher Walraven concerning fictitious tags near Arkansas 161 and Interstate 40 at 4:26 p.m. and found him to have a warrant, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, plastic baggies, a syringe and marijuana, according to the report.

Walraven was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Break-in, burglary suspect charged

A Little Rock woman was arrested and accused of breaking into property on Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Amber Anderson, 40, was seen in an apartment where a door was kicked in and later seen entering a mechanics shop nearby where property was stolen, the report said.

Officers found and arrested Anderson at 4700 Mabelvale Pike at 2 p.m. before being taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she has no bail.

Anderson is charged with felony breaking or entering, felony commercial burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft of property.