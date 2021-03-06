UA band brings noise differently

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's basketball teams have been able to play in Walton Arena this season.

The Hogwild Band has not.

Because of coronavirus safety protocols set forth by the SEC's medical task force, the only members of the Hogwild Band to play at games are four rotating drummers -- David Brill, Jase Cornett, James Crane and Nicholas Soderquist -- along with Ethan Peters on bass guitar.

The other band members have to wear masks and cannot play their brass instruments.

Still, the Hogwild Band has been in its usual spot in the arena at every game, though limited to 32 on a rotating basis from its total of more than 100.

"It's definitely disappointing not to be able to play, because that's what we're used to doing, what we're supposed to be doing," said Maria Tackett, a junior from Skiatook, Okla., who plays the trombone. "When we found out we couldn't play at the games, we thought, 'What can we do to make up for that?' "

The band members, who wear matching red Razorback shirts, stay involved at the games with a routine of dances and chants they perform to music they normally would play, such as the Arkansas fight song "It's Hard to be Humble" and the "William Tell Overture". Recordings of the songs are played over the arena's sound system.

"We've collectively choreographed the dance moves," Tackett said. "We're not dancers, but it's fun.

"With crowds being smaller, I feel like the Hogwild Band needs to make up for that noise, so we try to be as loud as possible. When I watch our road games on TV, I don't hear anything. No one's cheering, there's no music. We're loud and I feel like we really get into the games at home."

The band's efforts at keeping up enthusiasm among the crowd -- capped around 4,000 per game this season -- must help based on the men's and women's teams records in Walton Arena.

Arkansas' No. 13 women's team finished 12-1 at home, including victories over No. 1 Connecticut and No. 6 Baylor. The only loss was to No. 2 Texas A&M 74-73.

The Razorbacks' No. 12 men's team is 15-1 at home going into today's regular-season finale against Texas A&M, including an 81-66 victory over No. 8 Alabama. The Razorbacks' only home loss was 81-68 to Missouri, ranked No. 12 at the time.

"I think Bud Walton has the best pandemic crowd in the history of pandemics," Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman said. "I've only been a part of this one, but our crowds have been great.

"We feel it. We feed off their energy."

Musselman said he's grateful for the Hogwild Band members helping Arkansas maintain a home-court advantage, even though they can't play their instruments.

"It's like us going out there without a basketball, but we love that they're still at the games," Musselman said. "We couldn't appreciate it more. It's still a college basketball environment in the middle of a pandemic -- and we're doing it safely."

Jeff Summers, an instructor in the Arkansas music department, is in his first year as Hogwild Band director after finishing his doctorate at the University of Miami. He said even though the band isn't allowed to play at games, it still is a positive experience.

"For some of the kids, it might be the only in-person thing that they have at all, so it's a social outlet for them," he said. "Being able to be around other people helps give them energy and excites them.

"It helps that our basketball teams are really good, too."

Before the season, Musselman sent a text message to Summers that was forwarded to the band.

"Hogwild Band, even if you can't play your instruments, we still need you," Musselman said, fists clenched while sitting in his office wearing an Arkansas uniform. "Bring that energy and enthusiasm. See you at Bud Walton."

The message resonated with band members.

"I got a big kick out of that," said Mason Thomas, a junior baritone player from Glenwood. "I thought it was a really kind gesture to have the head coach of the basketball team reach out to us as band members and express his support for us and what we do at the games.

"It made me really happy and encouraged me to continue being part of the band."

Tackett said Musselman's message was appreciated.

"We're Hogwild Band members, but we're also really big fans of the basketball players and Coach Muss," she said. "So it was so great that he thought of us. You could tell what he said was heartfelt."

Along with chants and dances, the Hogwild Band also enjoys heckling opposing players.

"I saw on Twitter that someone said we're the best hecklers in the SEC," Tackett said.

Summers, who played in the University of Texas band, said he's been impressed by the Walton Arena atmosphere.

"For 4,000 people, when they get into it, it's pretty electric," Summers said. "There's a little twinge of frustration like, 'Man, if only we could have 19,000 people here, how much better would it be?' "

After victories, Musselman comes over to the student section and the band -- keeping a safe distance -- and calls the Hogs with them.

"I think Coach Musselman is very genuine in his actions and very uplifting," Thomas said. "To see him come over to the student section and the band and hype us up after a big win, that means a lot to us."

Thomas said he's hopeful the pandemic will be under control next season to the point the Hogwild Band can play at games.

"I try to look on the bright side, and I think we're trending in a good direction," Thomas said. "I'm really hopeful by next season the science will support us being able to play again."