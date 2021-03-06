UCA men's basketball capsule

UCA men vs Northwestern (La.) State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La.

RECORDS UCA (5-18, 4-11 Southland Conference); Northwestern State (9-17, 8-7)

SERIES Northwestern State leads 24-8.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G/F Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, So.;9.0;3.8

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr.;17.1;4.0

G Masi Olowokere, 6-5, So.;4.5;2.0

G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Jr.;10.3;4.9

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;7.0

COACH Anthony Boone (14-31 in two seasons at UCA)

Northwestern State

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G C.J. Jones, 5-10, Sr.;2.5;1.0

G Trenton Massner, 6-2, Jr.;12.7;4.6

G Jairus Roberson, 6-2, Sr.;9.1;1.7

F Jamure Gregg, 6-7, Sr.;10.1;5.0

C Larry Owens, 6-7, Sr.;6.6;3.8

COACH Mike McConathy (319-353 in 22 seasons at Northwestern State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;Northwestern State

71.5;Points for;67.9

81.7;Points against;77.4

+1.8;Rebound margin;-0.5

-5.7;Turnover margin;-0.7

44.7;FG pct.;39.4

34.8;3-pt pct;29.3

70.4;FT pct.;66.4

CHALK TALK UCA shot 50.8% from the field and got 20 points from senior Rylan Bergersen in Wednesday's 88-71 win over Southeastern Louisiana. ... The Demons topped the Bears in Conway 81-77 on Jan. 30. ... Bergersen enters the regular-season finale third in scoring across the Southland Conference, averaging 17.1 ppg. ... Northwestern State allows opponents 79.8 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

-- Eli Lederman