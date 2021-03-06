Wildcats' win moves team to regional final

The week turned brighter for Watson Chapel boys basketball.

The Wildcats defeated Camden Fairview for the third time this season, 64-33 on Friday, and punched their ticket to the championship game of the 4A South Region tournament at Star City High School. Watson Chapel will take on either Magnolia or Monticello at 7 p.m. today.

Watson Chapel (13-8) defeated Monticello last week in the District 4A-8 semifinal and then lost to Magnolia in the championship game. But now, the Wildcats have won eight of their past nine while also playing in the aftermath of an on-campus shooting at their next-door junior high school that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old freshman, who played on the school's football team.

Khamani Cooper scored 15 points, and Antwon Emsweller had 14 for the Wildcats, who led 23-16 at halftime and nearly matched their first-point total in the third quarter. Thurman Shaw added nine points in the win.

Camden Fairview (10-12) will play for third place against the Magnolia-Monticello loser at 1 p.m. today.

GIRLS

MENA 40, WATSON CHAPEL 38

Also in Star City, the Mena Ladycats (21-2) denied the Watson Chapel Lady Wildcats (12-12) a clean shot in the final seconds of a 4A South Region semifinal.

Raelen Randle, Abriunna Dendy and DeKeira Kentle each scored nine points to lead Watson Chapel, which trailed 18-16 at halftime and led 30-28 after the third quarter.

Grayson Fairless had 17 points, Madi Lyle scored 11 and Gracie Lyle totaled nine for the Ladycats. The Lyles each nailed three 3-point baskets.

Watson Chapel will face Nashville at 10 a.m. today for third place, while Mena faces Star City at 4 p.m. today.