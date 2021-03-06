U.S. bans Ukraine leader’s ally from entry

KYIV, Ukraine — The United States has banned a Ukrainian tycoon and former regional governor, who was also a key supporter of Ukraine’s president, from entering the country.

A Friday statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban on Ihor Kolomoyskyi, as well as his family, stemmed from corruption during his 2014-15 term as governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

The statement did not give details, but said Kolomoyskyi was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.” Blinken also said Kolomoyskyi is continuing actions that undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes.

Kolomoyskyi’s assets include the television station that broadcast the situation comedy starring Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected Ukrainian president in 2019; he supported Zelenskiy in the campaign.

Zelenskiy did not comment on the ban.

Car bomb targets Somali eatery; toll at 10

MOGADISHU. Somalia — A car packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant Friday night in Somalia’s capital, and police said at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 wounded.

Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan blamed the attack on the al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings. The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year.

At least one building near the restaurant collapsed after the blast, and people were feared to be trapped in the rubble.

The blast occurred at dinnertime when the restaurant was full.

Security in Mogadishu had been especially heavy, with thousands of government forces deployed in anticipation of a planned demonstration today by an alliance of opposition leaders over the country’s delayed national election. The demonstration was later postponed.

Lithuania refuses Belarusian’s extradition

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania refused Friday to extradite to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the Baltic nation’s foreign minister saying “hell will freeze over first” before the demand by Belarus’ authoritarian leader is granted.

Tsikhanouskaya lost to Alexander Lukashenko in the Aug. 9 presidential election. Official results showed Lukashenko won 80% of the vote while Tsikhanouskaya received 10%.

Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters refused to recognize the results, saying the outcome was manipulated. Unprecedented mass protests demanding Lukashenko’s resignation rocked Belarus for several months.

Tsikhanouskaya sought refuge in neighboring Lithuania right after the election as she face pressure from Belarusian authorities. On Tuesday, Belarus demanded her extradition on charges that she plotted to stage violent riots. Tsikhanouskaya’s team rejected the charges, saying she has always supported only peaceful protests.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that in his country people seeking shelter “can feel safe and no one would be handed over … because of their fight for democracy, freedom of speech or freedom of religion.” Lukashenko’s government has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on postelection protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Human-rights activists say more than 30,000 people have been detained since the demonstrations began, with thousands beaten.

The West has condemned the conduct of the election and the brutal crackdown on protesters.

Court keeps suspect in 7 stabbings jailed

STOCKHOLM — A 22-year-old Afghan man who is suspected of stabbing seven men in a town in southern Sweden, leaving three of them in critical condition, was remanded Friday in pretrial custody for at least two weeks.

The Eksjo District Court added that there was a flight risk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said. The suspect, who was not identified under Swedish rules and who faces seven counts of attempted murder, denied any wrongdoing.

“I have done nothing. I was at home,” the suspect shouted at the beginning of the custody hearing and banged his fist on the table, media outlets reported.

The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media outlets as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year. News reports also have said the man had a history of mental-health disorders. He is known to police for petty crimes.

On Friday, he entered the court room limping after he was shot in the leg by police Wednesday, some 20 minutes after the first calls of an incident in the small town of Vetlanda, 118 miles southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Arresting officers reported finding a knife on him.

Police say there are five crime scenes in the town of 13,000. It appeared that the victims were picked at random. All are stable, according to hospital officials.