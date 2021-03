Aces in the hole

BEN BRUCE, No. 8, Maumelle Country Club, 131 yards, 9-iron, Witnesses: Lee Welfel, Brad Patty, Britt Davison

GARY ELLIOTT, No. 14, Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 120 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Tim Gray, Tom Holtz, Henry Hawk, Jim Hicks

BILL HIGGINS, No. 16, Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club (Little Rock), 161 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Steve Cruse, Brit Goodson, Roger Clement

GEORGE HULETT, No. 1o, Morrilton Country Club, 120 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Don Rankin, Bud Leffler Alan Lingle

JANICE HUTCHINSON, No. 7, Rebsamen Park Championship Course (Little Rock), 91 yards, gap wedge. Witness: Kathy Bay

HENRY McDONALD, No. 14, Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club (Little Rock), 110 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bucky Magness, Clay Taylor, Johnny McDaniel

