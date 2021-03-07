Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Cargill planning to expand soybean processing in 7 states

Cargill planning to expand soybean processing in 7 states by STAR TRIBUNE | Today at 4:44 a.m.

Cargill Inc. said Thursday that it will spend $475 million to expand and update soybean processing plants in seven states, raising capacity at a moment when demand and prices are soaring.

The Minnetonka, Minn., company said most of the spending will be at plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Wichita, Kan., Kansas City, Mo., and Sidney, Ohio.

Cargill didn’t disclose what the investment represented as a portion of its overall capital spending.

U.S. soybean prices are at the highest level in six years. One driver is trade demand, mainly from China after last year’s truce in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month forecast that U.S. farmers will plant more than 90 million acres of soybeans this year — a record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Gun range classes begin soon
School Board approves superintendent salary raise
by Lynn Kutter
Fire destroys Garland County home; no injuries reported
by Steven Mross
Lincoln City Council approves 2020 amended budget
by Lynn Kutter
Virus deaths, hospitalizations declining in NWA
by Alex Golden
ADVERTISEMENT