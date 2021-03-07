Club news: Orchid Society meets online

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 via Zoom. The program will be "Staying Safe and Secure," a presentation by Bob Gostishcha on safety, security and privacy in the online world. It was given at the fall APCUG Conference and is available to BVCC as a member organization of the Association of PC User Groups.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the website the weekend before the meeting.

The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. To join or renew membership, view online class schedules or find the most current issue of Bits & Bytes newsletter and more visit the website.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon March 11 via Zoom. The program will be given by Katie Neal on the Promoting Positive Emotions Program.

Please email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW 2952

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952 will meet at 7 p.m. March 11 at the Masonic Lodge, 1106 E. Masonic Drive in Fayetteville. There will be a meal before the meeting at 6 p.m.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks has resumed online meetings at 1:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month. Meetings to date have included virtual greenhouse tours, members discussing traits and culture tips for their favorite orchids, question-and-answer time and a brief business meeting. Meeting link and passwords are sent to OSO members by e-mail.

The next meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20, when members will join the Three Rivers Orchid Society and the Orchid Society of Indiana's Virtual celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wheeler Orchid Collection and Species Bank. New members as of March 17 will be sent a link and password to sign into this presentation at no additional cost.

This event includes:

• Courtney Hackney: "Orchid Triage-How to Save Your Dying Orchid." Hackney is a longtime expert grower and hybridizer, especially of Cattleyas.

• A live presentation: "Growing Orchids Under Lights and Equipment to Consider."

• A live video tour of The Wheeler-Thanhauser Orchid Collection and Species Bank at Ball State University hosted by its curator, Cheryl LeBlanc.

Registrants will also receive via e mail links to other culture programs and orchid garden tours.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Golfers

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2021 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers.

The group primarily plays at Brittany Golf Course, where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played. No handicaps are used. Play begins April 5.

Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Patty Mahoney Shropshire Drive, Bella Vista 72714.

Information: sites.google.com/site/bv5wga/home.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild has announced the Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship. Pumphrey was the first president of the guild, which was formed in 1993. This scholarship will be offered to Benton County students and residents who are pursuing a degree or certification in the area of textile arts. This is an ongoing scholarship, which will be presented each year to a deserving student.

Information: calicocutups.com or email marylangekalin@gmail.com.

Boy Scouts

Boy Scout Troop 36 of Bentonville received multiple top honors at this year's Boy Scouts of America Cornerstone District annual volunteer awards banquet.

Troop 36 was recognized as troop of the year. Scoutmaster Dave Weston was named scout leader of the year, and Assistant Scoutmaster Matt Taliaferro received a district award of merit.

Troop 36 was honored for its robust troop activity and involvement, rising above the challenges caused by the global pandemic, according to a troop news release.

While remaining vigilant to covid-19 protocols and safety measures, the troop pivoted to provide scouts with a seamless continuity of meetings, service activities, outings, advancement opportunities, and regional campouts, according to the release.

Troop 36, established in 1998, serves more than 50 scouts in the greater Bentonville area.

The Cornerstone District covers Benton County and is one of four districts that make up the Westark Area Council. The districts provide the program for the scouts and units served throughout the council.

Information: bentonvilletroop36.com.