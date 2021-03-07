FYI: Live theater and more this weekend

March 7 (Sunday)

Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show -- Ends today, Grove Civic Center, 1720 S. Main St. in Grove. $5. 918-786-2289.

"The Clean House" -- 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Dixie's Happy Hour" -- 3 p.m., Walton Arts Center online. $35 per household. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org, dixieshappyhour.com.

March 8 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft" by Stephen King, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club -- "Tumble & Blue" by Cassie Beasley, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 4-6. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

March 9 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time -- With Miss Nathalie, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "My Sister The Serial Killer" by Oyinkan Braithwaite, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- With Lee Byers and Danny Baskin, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Colorin, Colorado -- Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Wordplay Writers' Club -- 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 4 & up. faylib.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship, a Killer, and the Birth of a Gangster Nation" by Rich Cohen, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

March 10 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Women's History Month Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Book Club -- "The Cruel Price" by Holly Black, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 7-12. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Priceless Night -- 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay as you are able. Register at amazeum.org.

Write Now -- Songwriting and The American Dream with Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Scholar" by Dervla McTiernan, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Cooking Demo -- With Kat Robinson, author of "43 Tables: An Internet Community Cooks During Quarantine," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

The Search for the Missing Drum -- A Case Study in Music Archaeology with Jim Rees, 7 p.m., Arkansas Archeological Society via Zoom. Free. Call 283-5720 for Zoom information.

Spotlight Talk -- With "Crafting America" artist Kathy Butterly and host EJ Hauser, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In the Atrium -- The TriTones jazz trio, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at 443-5600.

March 12 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 13 (Saturday)

Exploring Southern Food -- A discussion with Kat Robinson, Erin Rowe, Amanda Stone and moderator Heather Atripe, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Space at Your Place -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Discover The Grounds -- Winter Moss with Karen Willard from the University of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., live at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Graveyard Rambles -- "Reflections on 40 Years of Exploring Ozark Cemeteries" with Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

March 14 (Sunday)

In the Atrium -- Alisa Coffey, classical harpist, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at 443-5600.

LIVE! in NWA

Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival -- 8 p.m. March 11, George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10-$12. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Rodney Carrington -- March 19-20, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Sold out. For wait list, visit grovecomedy.com.

Chad Prather -- April 2, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $39-$69. templelive.com.

Ronnie Milsap -- April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

Tech N9ne -- April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

Ward Davis -- April 23, The Sphinx Club at Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20-$60. templelive.com.

Jim Breuer -- May 6-8, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $35. grovecomedy.com.

On Show

"Valentines: Flattery and Insults" -- Traditional and humorous Valentines from the 19th and early 20th centuries, through March 27, Rogers Historical Museum. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Frame of Mind 2021" -- With art by Oluwatobi Adewumi, Eric Andre, Mireille Gracia Belinga, Donavon Brutus, Candace Dolls, Leah Grant and more, through March 28, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

"Companion Species" -- Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, "Companion Species: Speech Bubble" by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

